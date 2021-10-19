Apple unveils reimagined MacBook Pro, AirPods and more during virtual event

Apple on Monday unveiled a completely reimagined MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max -- the first pro chips designed for the Mac -- in 14- and 16-inch models. The company also announced the third generation of AirPods featuring spatial audio that starts from Rs 18,900 in India.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 194,900, and Rs 175,410 for education and the 16-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 239,900, and Rs 215,910 for education. The new MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max are available to order today on apple.com/in/store. They will begin arriving to customers and will be available at select Apple stores, starting October 26.

"The all-new MacBook Pro adds a breathtaking XDR display, more ports like MagSafe 3, an advanced 1080p camera, and a sensational six-speaker sound system, all in a stunning new design. The new MacBook Pro simply has no equal and is by far the best pro notebook we've ever built," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

The device also features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the best audio system in a notebook. Powering the all-new MacBook Pro, new chips feature up to a 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 64GB of unified memory, ProRes acceleration, and industry-leading power efficiency.

M1 Pro and M1 Max are the next breakthrough chips for the Mac. The CPU in M1 Pro and M1 Max delivers up to 70 per cent faster CPU performance than M1, so tasks like compiling projects in Xcode are faster than ever. The GPU in M1 Pro is up to 2x faster than M1, while M1 Max is up to an astonishing 4x faster than M1, allowing pro users to fly through the most demanding graphics workflows.

The 3rd generation AirPods will be available to order from apple.com/in/store starting from Monday, with availability in stores beginning October 26. By combining the power of the H1 chip with an Apple-designed acoustic system, the new AirPods use computational audio to deliver breakthrough sound with Adaptive EQ.

Users can enjoy spatial audio featuring Dolby Atmos in Apple Music, movies, and tv shows, along with dynamic head tracking, across Apple devices. The extended battery life enables up to six hours of listening time and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the convenient charging case.

AirPods (2nd generation) will be available at Rs 12,900 and AirPods Pro now come with MagSafe Charging Case for the same price of Rs 24,900. Apple also introduced HomePod mini in three new colours -- yellow, orange, and blue -- starting in November for just Rs 9,900. At just 3.3 inches tall, HomePod mini offers a great music-listening experience, the intelligence of Siri, and smart home capabilities, with privacy and security built in.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 06:32 PM IST