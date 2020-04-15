Apple unveils new second-generation iPhone SE at Rs 42,999 amid coronavirus outbreak

The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers especially in India who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price.

"The new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos while still being very affordable," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

iPhone SE features an aerospace-grade aluminum and durable glass design with an all-black front.

iPhone SE also features the familiar Home button designed with sapphire crystal to be durable and to protect the sensor, and a steel ring to detect a user's fingerprint for Touch ID.

iPhone SE is wireless-charging capable with Qi-certified chargers and also supports fast-charging, giving customers up to 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

It comes with Dual SIM with eSIM provides the flexibility for users to have two separate phone numbers on a single device while traveling abroad or for use as a business line.

iPhone SE features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone with a 12MP f/1.8 aperture Wide camera, and uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to unlock computational photography, including Portrait mode, all six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control.

"The rear camera supports high-quality video capture at 4K up to 60fps, and extended dynamic range comes to iPhone SE for more highlight details up to 30fps," said Apple.

Apple said that a portion of proceeds for iPhone SE purchases will go directly to Global Fund's newly established COVID-19 Response providing funding to countries in need of PPE, diagnostics treatment, lab equipment, public safety communications, supply chain support and more.