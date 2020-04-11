Apple to launch new iPhone SE next week: Analyst

San Francisco: The new iPhone SE may be launched next week and sales would begin immediately, according to Apple analyst Jeff Pu.

iPhone 12 models will likely be pushed out slightly due to current travel restrictions and cargo flight delays, which could result in delayed availability of the highest-end 6.7-inch model, reports MacRumors, quoting Pu.

In a research note with Chinese research firm GF Securities, Pu claimed that the current "EVT" or "Engineering Verification Test" stage of iPhone 12 development may have been extended by two weeks to late April for the 5.4-inch model and 6.1-inch models, and to mid-May for the 6.7-inch model