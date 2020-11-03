Apple to host ‘One More Thing’ event on November 10: Here's what to expect

Apple on Monday announced that it will hold yet another event on November 10. The upcoming Cupertino-based tech giant event named ‘One More Thing’ will be the third virtual event.

The "One more thing" tagline is a classic Apple reference from previous keynotes. The Apple event will start at 11.30 pm IST.

According to reports, this event is likely to showcase Apple's transition to Silicon in the Mac desktop lineup. At the WWDC20 developer conference in June, Apple confirmed its break up with Intel x86 architecture for Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) chips in its Mac desktops.