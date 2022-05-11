Apple to discontinue its last iPod model

Apple has announced it is discontinuing the iPod Touch. The iconic portable music player, launched in 2001, changed the way music was heard for over two decades.

On October 23, 2001, Steve Jobs, Co-Founder and former Chief Executive unveiled the portable music player. In June 2003, Apple sold its millionth iPod. By end of 2004, Apple had sold 10 million units.

When the first iPod was launched in 2001, it could store 1,000 tracks. With constant updation of the product by Apple, currently it can store more than 90 million songs on Apple's streaming service.

Since its launch in 2001, the iPod took on a storm of competing music players before being eclipsed by smartphones, online music streaming and within the Apple pantheon, by the rise of the iPhone.

The iPod Touch model was launched in 2007. It was designed by the same team that later invented the iPhone. The touch-screen model, which launched in 2007, will remain on sale until supplies run out.

Apple last updated the iPod in 2019.

According to a statement by Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, “Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.”

The iPod has undergone several iterations since its inception featuring a scroll wheel, the capacity to store a 1,000 songs and a 10-hour battery-life. The version that has been carried till date - the iPod Touch - was launched in 2007, the same year as the iPhone.

Apple stopped reporting iPod sales in 2015.

