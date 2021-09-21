Apple rolls out iOS 15, iPadOS 15: New features, compatible devices, how to download - Here's all you need to know

Tech giant Apple has started rolling out iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 for iPhone and iPad users.

iOS 15 adds major updates with powerful features that will take the iPhone experience to a new level. iOS 15 brings new features like Focus Mode, Live Text, SharePlay, and more. Last week, the company had provided a closer look at the final build of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 with the release of the RC build for developers and public beta testers.

"iOS 15 introduces new ways to stay connected, powerful updates that help users focus and explore, and intelligent features to get more done with iPhone. FaceTime updates provide more natural video calls, Focus helps users reduce distraction, new features like Live Text use on-device intelligence to surface useful information, upgrades to Maps provide brand new ways to navigate the world, and much more," Apple said.

FaceTime calls will now extend beyond Apple devices, so anyone can join a call from their web browser on Android and Windows devices. The new version of iOS also scans your photos for text.

The tech giant also introduced 'SharePlay' that will help users focus and be in the moment with new ways to manage notifications and quickly access information.

With spatial audio, voices in a FaceTime call will sound as if they are coming from where the person is positioned on the screen, and new microphone modes separate the user's voice from background noise.

iOS 15 takes Maps even further with brand new ways to navigate and explore. New driving features include a new map that highlights details like traffic and incidents and a route planner that lets you view your upcoming journey by choosing a future departure or arrival time.

Apple has introduced Focus Mode in iOS 15. Focus Mode lets users automatically filter notifications based on what you’re currently doing, such as fitness, sleep, gaming, reading, driving, work or personal time. The mode uses on-device intelligence during set-up to suggest apps and people you want to allow notifications from in a Focus.

iOS 15 will also bring an all-new Live Text feature in photos which will allow users to copy numbers and text in a picture. Live text will work in Photos, screenshots, Safari, and in the Camera app.

To declutter the notification bar, iOS 15 will come with a new managing feature. Notifications have been redesigned, adding contact photos for people and larger icons for apps that make them even easier to identify. The notification summary is a collection of notifications delivered each day at scheduled times determined by the user. Using on-device intelligence, the summary is arranged by priority, with the most relevant notifications rising to the top based on how a user interacts with apps. Time-sensitive notifications, messages, and phone calls will be delivered immediately, so users won’t miss timely alerts, and it’s easy to temporarily mute any app or messaging thread for an hour or for the day.

iOS 15 compatible iPhone models

iOS 15 is compatible with these iPhones: iPhone SE (Gen 1), iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

How to download iOS 15

Step 1: Plug your device into power and connect to the Internet with Wi-Fi.

Step 2: Go to Settings > General, then tap Software Update.

Step 3: Tap Download and Install.

Step 4: To update now, tap Install. Or you can tap Later and choose Install Tonight or Remind Me Later. If you tap Install Tonight, just plug your device into power before you go to sleep. Your device will update automatically overnight.

iPadOS 15 features

"iPadOS 15 introduces new features that take the versatility of iPad even further, with a multitasking experience that is even more intuitive, new widget layouts for the Home Screen, the App Library, more ways to capture thoughts with Quick Note, and FaceTime updates for more natural video calls," Apple said.

The iPadOS 15 new features including SharePlay and Focus. iPadOS 15 makes working with multiple apps easier than ever. A new multitasking menu appears at the top of apps, making it easy to go into Split View or Slide Over with just a tap. Users now have quick access to the Home Screen when using Split View, and using the new shelf, they can also multitask with apps that have multiple windows like Safari and Pages.

The iPadOS 15 provides Quick Note as a system-wide feature on iPadOS 15. FaceTime, Messages, and Safari on the new iPadOS version will also get updated.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:04 AM IST