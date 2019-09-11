Apple reveals release dates of iOS 13, macOS Catalina and watchOS 6

Technology giant Apple on Tuesday announced that it will be releasing updates for iOS 13, macOS Catalina and watchOS 6 in the coming days. The company will make iOS 13 available for consumers to download on September 19, macOS Catalina will be made available in October and watchOS 6 update will roll out on September 19.

Apple iOS 13

According to CNET, This is the first time that there are two different versions of iOS namely iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. iOS 13 is for the iPhone and iPod Touch, while iPadOS 13 is an iPad-specific build with new multitasking features and a desktop-class version of Safari. Both software updates, intended to help make the new iPhone 11 a must-have, include a long list of new features, such as an official systemwide Dark Mode, new privacy features and an improved Apple Maps app.

Apple has claimed that iOS 13 is the fastest iOS yet. The company claims that the downloads will now be 50 per cent smaller, whereas, the update size has been shrunk by 60 per cent. It is also claimed that Face ID has also been improved by 30 per cent.

iOS 13 will be available on September 19 as a free software update for iPhone 6s and later. Additional software features will be available on September 30 with iOS 13.1, announced Apple. iOS 13 will run on iPhone 6s and later devices.

Apple macOS Catalina

In Catalina, Apple will replace the iTunes app with three separate apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV. Just as useful, the revision lets Mac users run iPad apps they can download through the Mac App Store and use an iPad as a second screen, much in the way you might use a monitor.

Apple macOS Catalina is an incremental upgrade over macOS Mojave. One of the biggest features of macOS Catalina is its expansion of cross platform apps under Project Catalyst. This feature, which was introduced with macOS Mojave for the company’s own apps is now available to third party developers who can now use this feature for testing their own apps for compatibility.

Apple watchOS 6

The watchOS 6 will include an on-device App Store and an even deeper focus on health tracking. Alongside ambient noise alerts to save your ears, the wearable OS will include a menstrual cycle tracker and audiobook support. On the looks front, watchOS 6 adds several new dynamic watch faces, including Meridian, Modular Compact and Solar Dial. New dynamic watch faces have also been added along with several other tweaks.