Apple releases iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2 with new emoji and more

Apple has released iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 updates with multiple new features including stunning new emoji.

iOS and iPadOS 14.2 include new emoji 13 characters with options that include smiling face with tear, ninja, pinched fingers, anatomical heart, black cat, mammoth, polar bear, dodo, fly, bell pepper, tamale, bubble tea, potted plant, piÃ±ata, plunger, wand, feather, hut, and more.

Along with emoji, iOS 14.2 includes support for Intercom, which turns the HomePod, HomePod mini, and other devices into intercoms that can be used throughout the home.

iOS 14.2 also brings an optimized battery charging feature to AirPods and AirPods Pro. This feature is designed to reduce battery aging and extend the overall lifespan of AirPods' battery.

The iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 updates added eight new wallpaper options and improved iconography across the operating system.

The iOS 14.2 update lets Apple Card users see a yearly spending history option. Before, spending activity was limited to a weekly or monthly summary.

The iPadOS 14.2 update adds new A14 camera functionality for iPad Air owners. Introduced on the iPhone 12 lineup, it has Scene Detection, which uses intelligent image recognition to identify objects to improve photos.

One can download either update for free on all eligible devices by going to Settings, General, and then Software Update.