Apple releases iOS 14.0.1, fixes default browser settings bug - Here's how to install

Just a week after iOS 14 was made available to the general public, Apple has rolled out a new update. The Cupertino-based tech giant released iOS 14.0.1 on Friday. The update addresses several issues that were left unpatched in the initial launch.

Apple in a release note said, the update addresses bugs that were stopping iPhones from connecting to WiFi networks, preventing some apps from sending email, and preventing images from showing up in the News widget.

One can now set a third-party browser or mail app as default on their iPhone, but a bug was causing those settings to be reverted every time the iPhone restarted. This issue has been resolved in iOS 14.0.1 so the users do not have to keep changing default apps going forward.

The iOS 14 update addresses an issue that could prevent camera previews from displaying on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. It has also fixed another bug that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget. The iOS 14.0.1 update is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app.

Here's what the latest updates includes iOS 14.0.1 update:

This update includes bug fixes for your iPhone

Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your iPhone

Addresses an issue that could prevent camera previews from displaying on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Fixes an issue that could prevent your iPhone from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers

Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

Steps to install iOS 14.0.1:

Go to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page.