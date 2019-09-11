Apple launches iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad, Watch: India price and release date

New York: Technology giant Apple today unveiled the iPhone 11, a new version of the Apple Watch and iPad, announced the first all-original video subscription service and a new gaming service at its flagship fall event in California.

The Tim Cook-led company launched the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone at the widely-watched event in Cupertino. The phones come in four finishes including a new midnight green, and will be available for pre-order beginning September 13 and in stores beginning September 20. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models starting at USD 999 and USD 1,099, respectively.

"iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the most powerful and advanced smartphones we have ever made. They are packed with sophisticated technology that pros can count on to get their work done, and for anyone who wants the very best device made, even if they are not a pro," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "iPhone 11 Pro has the first triple-camera system in iPhone and is far and away the best camera we've ever made, it provides our customers with great range of creative control and advanced photo and video editing features in iOS 13. The Super Retina XDR is the brightest and most advanced display in iPhone and the A13 Bionic chip sets a new bar for smartphone performance and power efficiency," Schiller said.

The company introduced the new seventh-generation iPad that has more screen area and support for the full-sized Smart Keyboard to its popular and affordable iPad stable. In India, the new iPad will be available at a starting price of Rs 29,900. The upgraded iPad features a 10.2-inch retina display and innovations including Apple Pencil support, a fusion chip, advanced cameras and sensors, portability and connectivity, and all-day battery life. The new iPad is available to order starting Tuesday and in stores starting September 30.

The company also launched Series 5 of the Apple Watch, debuting an "Always-On" retina display that "never sleeps, so it's easy to see the time and other important information, without raising or tapping the display." The watch also has new location features, from a built-in compass to current elevation, that help users better navigate their day, while international emergency calling allows customers to call emergency services directly from Apple Watch in over 150 countries, even without an iPhone nearby, the company said.

Apple Watch Series 5 will be available in a wider range of materials, including aluminum, stainless steel, ceramic and an all-new titanium. "We've seen Apple Watch have a meaningful impact on our customers' lives and we're excited to deliver even more capabilities with Apple Watch Series 5 and watchOS 6," Apple's Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said. "The seamless integration of new hardware and software delivers an enhanced experience that makes it even easier to stay active and connected to the people and information users care about."

The Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS version) starts at Rs 40,900 and Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS plus Cellular models) starts at Rs 49,900. The third generation Apple Watch, with built-in GPS, optical heart rate sensor and water resistance, starts at a new low price of Rs 20,900 and at Rs 29,900 for the GPS and Cellular version. Apple Watch Series 5 will soon be available with Apple Authorised Resellers.

The Apple Watch Series 5 features a new display that allows the time and important information to remain visible at all times. "Each watch face has been carefully optimized for the new display and to preserve battery life, the screen intelligently dims when a user's wrist is down and returns to full brightness with a raise or a tap. Several advanced technologies work together to deliver this new feature, including the industry's only low-temperature polysilicone and oxide display (LTPO), ultra-low power display driver, efficient power management integrated circuit and new ambient light sensor," the company said.

Apple also announced the 'Apple TV+', the first all-original video subscription service and home for storytellers, will launch on November 1 in over 100 countries and regions. Apple TV+ will offer a full lineup of original shows, movies and documentaries, including "Servant," a thriller from Indian-American filmmaker M Night Shyamalan.

"With Apple TV+, we are presenting all-original stories from the best, brightest and most creative minds, and we know viewers will find their new favorite show or movie on our service," said Zack Van Amburg, Apple's head of Worldwide Video. "Each Apple TV+ original offers its own unique story, fresh perspective and powerful message - all meant to entertain, connect and inspire cultural conversations," he said. Apple TV+ will be available on the Apple TV app for Rs 99 per month with a seven-day free trial starting November 1 on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Apple TV (3rd generation), iPod touch and Mac.

New iPhones India pricing:

Apple has announced India pricing of newly-launched iPhones -- available in the country from September 27 -- and the starting iPhone 11 model (64GB) with dual camera rear setup will cost you Rs 64,900.

iPhone 11 will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED), starting at Rs 64,900. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with triple camera set-up will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models in midnight green, space gray, silver and gold, starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900 respectively.

Apple has announced the India prices of the three new iPhones. The iPhone 11 starts at Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage option. The high-end iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max both start with 64GB internal storage that are priced at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will likely go up for pre-orders starting Friday, September 20. They will be available a week after that on September 27 in India.

Earlier, Apple had shared that the sale will start from September 20 in India but then revised the date.

(By Yoshita Singh/PTI and IANS)