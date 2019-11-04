Apple launches AirPods Pro in US, here’s when it will come to India

Apple has launched the AirPods Pro in the US last month at a retail price of $249 (Rs 17,606). The iPhone maker has now confirmed that the AirPods Pro will be launching shortly in India. Though the exact date is not yet known, the price is said to be Rs 24,900. An industry source told Moneycontrol.com that the earphones will be available for sale in the second week of November.

Moneycontrol claims that reliable sources have informed them that the AirPods Pro will either go on sale on November 13 or 14. The new AirPods come with an enhanced design that feature silicone ear tips for better grip, not only that, it is also equipped with a vent system that minimizes discomfort by equalizing pressure that is a problem with most in-ear earphones.

Ensuring that the AirPods provide a wholesome audio experience is the ear tip fit test that helps in testing the quality of the seal as well as identifying the best ear tip size for the wearer. An algorithm is used to detect the right fit for the ear tip within seconds.

The Pro earbuds come with the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature which cuts down outside noise to give the user an immersive sound experience. Then, there is also a ‘Transparency Mode’ which gives the user the option to hear music as well as the ambient sounds. The modes can be switched by pressing a force sensor embedded in the stem itself. Hands-free ‘Hey Siri’ is made possible with the Apple H1 chipset that is also claimed to offer better battery life and performance.

IPX4 certified, the AirPods Pro provide enhanced protection from water and sweat, which makes it ideal for long workout sessions. Battery life is expected to be good for four and half hour of playback and three and half hours of talk time.