Apple Event 2019 LIVE: Watch launch of most anticipated iPhone 11 here

Known to be a most-anticipated event in the world of technology, the Apple Event, will take place today. The launch of Apple iPhone 11 is here and the new model of the tech giant will be unveiled on Tuesday at the Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The 2019 iPhone family is so far speculated to include the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max alongside the regular iPhone 11. All the new iPhone models are rumoured to come with Apple's A13 chip. Two of the new iPhone 11 models are expected to come with an OLED panel, as a successor to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, while the third model could have an LCD panel -- similar to the iPhone XR.

Watch Live Here:

Like every year, Apple will be live streaming the iPhone event on its own website. However, besides that, this year, for the first time, Apple is also live-streaming the event on YouTube.