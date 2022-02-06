e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 in MumbaiIndia reports 1,07,474 new COVID-19 cases, 865 deaths in last 24 hoursICC U-19 World Cup: India beat England by 4 wickets to win their 5th title
Advertisement

Technology News

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 10:01 PM IST

Apple begins mass production of iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5: Report

The new iPad Air is also expected to launch with Apple's A15 Bionic chip, a 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera with Center Stage, Quad-LED True Tone flash, and 5G support on cellular models.
IANS
Advertisement

San Francisco: Apple suppliers have reportedly started production of new fifth-generation iPad Air and third-generation iPhone SE. According to the Japanese blog Mac Otakara, the new iPhone SE will retain the same chassis design as the current model released in 2020, and the device will apparently continue to lack support for MagSafe accessories.

The new iPad Air is also expected to launch with Apple's A15 Bionic chip, a 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera with Center Stage, Quad-LED True Tone flash, and 5G support on cellular models.

The new iPad Air will have the same overall design as the current model, including a single-lens rear camera. One can also expect the same 10.9-inch display with slim bezels, a USB-C Port, Touch ID embedded on the power button. Both the new iPad Air and iPhone SE models are expected to be announced on March 8.

In addition, the iPhone maker may also launch a redesigned 27-inch iMac with a mini-LED display for release in the first half of 2022. The new 27-inch iMac is expected to support ProMotion.

ALSO READ

Apple plans to launch new high-end Mac mini: Report Apple plans to launch new high-end Mac mini: Report

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 10:01 PM IST
Advertisement