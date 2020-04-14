Amid lockdown, Apple likely to launch affordable iPhone SE 2 this week

While the whole world is grappling with the coronavirus outbreak, tech giant Apple is certainly being busy. Buzz is Apple is likely to launch affordable iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE 2) this week.

According to a report by MacRumours, the claim is based on revelations by Apple analyst, Jeff Pu, who is also an executive director at GF Securities.

Whether the tech giant plans to call it iPhone 9 or revive their SE series by naming is iPhone SE 2 is to be seen. But, is it said that the affordable iPhone will feature an A13 Bionic SoC, 3 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. Apple's new iPhone could also feature Touch ID (fingerprint scanner) and might the skip retinal scanner (face recognition) feature to save cost.