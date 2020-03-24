Amazon Prime Video introduces user profiles like Netflix

San Francisco: Amazon has finally introduced Netflix-like user profiles for its Prime Video audience. The feature is currently limited to certain countries and is rolling out to users gradually, reports XDA Developers.

With this new feature, up to six different profiles can be created, letting users track their viewing progress, manage watch lists, and receive personalized recommendations.

Kid profiles can also be added which may prohibit content that is deemed unsafe for children under 12.

As per report, out of the six profiles, there needs to be at least one adult (admin profile) while the rest can either be profiles for kids under 12 years of age or adults.