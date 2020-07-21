Amazon Prime Day sale from August 6 in India - here's all you need to know

Amazon is set to run its Prime Day annual shopping festival in India between August 6 and August 7, which is a bit later compared to last year's sale conducted in mid-July.

The delay is understandable given the current situation in the world due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has disrupted its schedule as the company said that the roll out of the global event for other participating markets will take place even later.

According to a report in TechCrunch on Tuesday, this will be the first time that Prime Day will not run on the same day globally.

The Prime Day dates for other participating markets are still not known.

The Prime Day sale is set to start on August 6 midnight and run until August 7. It promises deals and saving, including those on entertainment offerings.

"Over the last five years, Prime Day has become a special celebration and time for Prime members to shop incredible deals for themselves and for friends and family -- and it's something we look forward to every year," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement.

"This year we'll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners.

"We are excited Prime members in India will see savings on August 6-7, and that members all around the world will experience Prime Day later this year. We look forward to sharing more details soon," the spokesperson added.

However, to avail the benefits of Prime Day sales, users need to be an Amazon Prime member. The subscription fees are Rs 999 annually, and Rs 129 per month.

Prime offers many deals and savings, alongside early deliveries, access to Prime Music, Prime Video and Prime Reading.