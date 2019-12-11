Amazon in partnership with Onida brings Fire TV edition Smart TVs to India

Budget smart LED TVs have become very popular in India for the last couple of years. Brands like Xioami, VU, TCL, Thomson etc. have been selling their TVs in huge numbers. Very recently we saw the introduction of Motorola and Nokia branded TVs as well apart from conventional players like Sony, LG, Samsung etc.

One the same line, Amazon along with Onida has launched a Fire TV edition of smart TVs. These are available in two different sizes 32 and 43 inches. The new Onida TVs will retail through Amazon India and will have built-in Alexa smart assistant for voice control.

The best part about the Amazon Fire TV experience being built into the TV itself is that you do not need to purchase a Firestick separately. It gives users an option to stream content not only through Prime Video, but also from other platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, and more. The bundled remote also comes with hotkeys to Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, and Sony Liv.

AS for the connectivity, the TV comes with built-in Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports, one USB port, and one earphone port. The presence of features like Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround sound offer superior audio output, claims the brand.

While the Amazon listing does not state the screen resolution, in all probability the 32-inch variant, priced at Rs. 12,999 may come with HD resolution while the 43-inch TV priced at Rs. 21,999 may feature full HD resolution and run on Fire TV OS which may a forked-out version of Android. Both the TVs will start retailing from December 20 onwards.