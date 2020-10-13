Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days - Ahead of the sales, a look at the best tech offers

With the festive season upon us, there are countless sales and offers available at present. Considering the constraints that the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed on us at present, it is likely that an increasing number of people will be turning to online shopping. And fortunately, Amazon and Flipkart has ready with their multi-day massive sales that can make even the most budget-conscious heart proud.

When is the sale?

The Amazon sale begins from October 17. Prime members get early access, from October 16.

The Flipkart sale begins on October 16. Plus members get early access from October 15 at 12 pm.



What are some of the tech deals to watch out for?

From smartphones to PlayStations to speakers and more - these sales certainly have a lot for the technologically inclined. Here, we have made a list of some of the new launches and promising offers that might just be on your wish-list.

Smartphones:

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ will be available for Rs 49,999 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ for Rs. 54,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The price can be reduced further when one makes use of the Smart Upgrade plan. Other smartphones, such as the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi K20 Pro (Rs 22,999) will sell at discounted prices on Flipkart. The Poco X2 will be available for Rs. 16,499, while there will be a discount of Rs. 1,000 on online payments for the Oppo A5s.

Amazon will sell the OnePlus 8 with a starting price of Rs. 39,999.

And if Android phones are not your cup of tea, simply click over the the Amazon sale to peruse the iPhone 11. Reportedly, during the sale it will be available in the under-50,000 segment.

Smart TVs, wearables and more:

Amazon promises upto 75% off on TVs and large appliances, and the prices revealed thus far do not disappoint. You can buy a 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Android LED Mi TV for Rs 30,999 or a Samsung Serif 108 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV for Rs. 64,999. You can also avail massive discounts on Alexa devices, such as Echo and Fire TV sticks. You can now buy an Echo Dot for Rs. 2,249 and a 10th generation Kindle for Rs. 6,499. There are also several products that will be launched during the sale. Amazfit Bip U for example, will be launched in India on October 16 as Huami’s latest smartwatch following the Amazfit Neo. As per the Amazon website, it will be sold for a special introductory price of Rs 3,499.

On Flipkart, the Samsung 'The Frame' 138 cm Ultra HD (4K) QLED Smart TV will be available with a starting price of Rs. 72,990. While there is not a lot of specific details available yet, headphones and speakers will be sold on Flipkart with up to 80% off. The 46 mm variant of the Honor MagicWatch 2 will be available from Rs 9,999.

Laptops and cameras:

Some laptops to watch out for during the two sales are the HP Pavilion Gaming Core i5 that will be on sale for Rs. 62,990 on Amazon and the Acer Aspire 7 that is expected to drop into the under-50,000 segment.

As per Flipkart, top gaming laptops will be sold with a minimum of 25% off while thin and light laptops will be sold for up to 40% off. At the same time, top cameras too will be sold with big discounts.