All 3 Galaxy S20 models will come with 12GB RAM

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its next gen smartphone Galaxy S20 on February 11 and a new report claims that the flagship trio will have 12GB RAM as standard, it is likely the 12GB LPDDR5 DRAM which was announced in July last year.

Considering that the first 16GB phones are yet to appear, chances are that 12GB will be the only RAM configuration for the Galaxy S20 phones, news portal GSMArena reported on Monday.

According to rumours, the upcoming Galaxy S20 devices may also feature 120Hz display first ignited following company's announcement of its next-generation mobile chipsets -- the Exynos 990.

The chipset was announced with support for 108MP cameras.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) recently shared a tweet saying that instead of opting for S11e, S11 and S11+ nomenclature, the company would opt for S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra naming for its flagship series. This means that Galaxy S20 will succeed S10e and S20+ will succeed S10.

The base variant, that is, Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch screen, S20+ is expected to sport a 6.7-inch screen.

Meanwhile, the top variant Galaxy 20 Ultra is likely to come with a 6.9-inch screen.