Akshaya Tritiya Special: Want to invest in gold? This app makes it easy

Akshaya Tritiya is just around the corner (May 3), and what better day to start investing in gold than the auspicious day. Don’t know where to start or can’t afford to buy gold right now? Jar has the answer to all your gold investment-related queries. This Made in India app offers innovative solution to save money daily and invest in gold. You can buy and sell gold, starting at Re 1. The app also encourages you to save by letting you auto invest small amounts in digital gold, which you can redeem or withdraw in times of crisis. The app is backed by NPCI.

Invest in four easy steps:

1. Create your Jar account by login in with your phone number.

2. Setup UPI autopay from GooglePay, Paytm or Phonepe accounts.

3. Now, let Jar do its job by saving money daily for you by offering best gold rates.

4. Click on ‘Withdraw Funds’ options to sell the gold you have accumulated. The money is directly transferred to your e-wallet.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 02:14 PM IST