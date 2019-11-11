Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Who has the best prepaid data-calling plan?

Gone are the days of costly 2G internet and phone balance carefully rationed to last a month. Prepaid plans with unlimited calling, 3G / 4G data, and unlimited SMS are all the rage now. And with network providers in India are locked in a constant battle for a greater market share, users have a seemingly countless array of options.

We took a look at the prepaid plans that provide the highest daily data amount of 3GB and with nearly the same duration. Please note that these prices and pack details are based on Delhi. Prices and offerings may vary slightly with changes in location.

1. Vodafone offers a Rs. 569 unlimited pack that comes with unlimited calls (local, STD and roaming), 100 SMS per day within India and a daily 3GB of 4G/3G data per day. The pack is valid for 84 days and thus offers a cumulative 252 GB of data. It also gives access to Vodafone Play.

2. Launched last year, Airtel's Rs. 558 recharge pack offers 3 GB of data daily and has an 82-day validity period. It also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls and 100 SMS per day. This pack gives you access to a variety of apps and users can download an unlimited number of songs from Wynk music and watch content via the Airtel Xstream app. This is unfortunately only available in specific circles and may not be accessible to all.

3. Reliance Jio too has an offering in this segment. Their Rs. 299 packs offer 3 GB of high-speed data per day. Once exhausted, the speed is slowed down to 64 Kbps. The pack includes unlimited roaming, local and national calls. While all calls via Jio had earlier been free, the operator has now begun charging 6 paise per minute for all mobile voice calls to other operators. Users also get 100 SMS free per day and a complimentary subscription to all Jio apps. The pack, unfortunately, has a 28-day validity.

Jio also offers packs that go up 5 GB of data per day and costs Rs. 799.