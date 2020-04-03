AI can predict corona patients' risk if they need ventilators

London: As companies the world over commit to make ventilators to meet the demand, researchers are now developing computer models based on artificial intelligence (AI) that calculate the risk of an individual patient's need for a ventilator or intensive care.

Several non-health companies are now scrambling to produce vents as more and more critical COVID-19 cases are showing up globally.

"With these AI models, hospitals will be able to know - for example - that 40 per cent of their 300 hospitalised patients will probably require a ventilator within one week. This allows them to plan and deploy their resources in the best possible way," said Mads Nielsen from University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

According to the researchers, algorithms will harvest vast amounts of data from multiple sources.

The data consists of X-rays, tests and measurements taken of patients at the time of their admittance to the hospital, along with their electronic health records.