Ahead of launch, WhatsApp updates dark mode; users can now enable it through battery saver settings

WhatsApp's dark mode has made several appearances in beta updates in recent times.

And although there is no official word yet, a recent wabetainfo article reports that in the new 2.19.353 update, WhatsApp allows for automatic enabling or disabling of the Dark Theme based on the user's battery saver settings.

This replaces the previous “System default option" for Android versions that were not supported.

The set to battery saver option will now be available on Android 9 and lower versions, while Android 10 users will see the System Default option.