After Gmail, now Twitter links crash

Twitter users are having trouble with uploading any form of media in their tweets. The media is being shown in the form of links which appear to have broken.

It is indeed a bad day for the internet as this comes after millions of users faced trouble while sending emails and attachments through Gmail and also connecting with many of the G suite services.

Users have taken to express their concern following the microblogging site glitch.

"Seeing a twitter glitch after ages- images showing up as URLs," a user wrote.

"Twitter Down ? Twitter users are currently experiencing problems while uploading images and videos. Only URLs are showing," wrote another user.

Here are some funny reactions: