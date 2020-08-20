After Gmail, now Twitter links crash

Twitter users are having trouble with uploading any form of media in their tweets. The media is being shown in the form of links which appear to have broken.
It is indeed a bad day for the internet as this comes after millions of users faced trouble while sending emails and attachments through Gmail and also connecting with many of the G suite services.
Users have taken to express their concern following the microblogging site glitch.
"Seeing a twitter glitch after ages- images showing up as URLs," a user wrote.
"Twitter Down ? Twitter users are currently experiencing problems while uploading images and videos. Only URLs are showing," wrote another user.
Here are some funny reactions:
Earlier in the day, the Google apps status page updated to confirm that they have received reports of an issue with Gmail and Google Drive.
Google's status page also said they are investigating the issue. It also indicated reports of problems with Google Meet, Google Voice and Google Docs, while anecdotal reports show people are having issues uploading to YouTube as well.
A few of the social media users also took to Twitter and wrote about their problems with the #gmaildown. Some of them also posted memes along with their post on the micro-blogging site.
