Activision officially reveals Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War; set to launch on November 13

Developed as a collaboration between Raven and Treyarch, Cold War will feature a campaign mode, multiplayer, zombies and Warzone.

Campaign:

Black Ops Cold War will drop fans into the depths of the Cold War's volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters, and more.

Multiplayer:

Engage in deniable operations and signature combat in the next generation of Multiplayer. Multiplayer Reveal is primed for September 9th, so be sure to check back for all the latest intel.

Zombies:

Players will bring a Cold War arsenal of weapons and equipment into the next evolution of Treyarch’s signature Zombies co-operative experience.

Warzone:

Black Ops Cold War will also support and build on the hit, free-to-play experience Call of Duty: Warzone.

Purchase the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle or Ultimate Edition digitally on either platform and unlock the power of next-gen Call of Duty experiences with higher framerate, hardware-based ray-tracing, shorter load times and more. The PlayStation 5 version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled for release Holiday 2020 in the U.S. and Canada, and in late 2020 for the rest of the world. The title is also scheduled for release later this year on the Xbox Series X.