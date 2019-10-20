A roundup of key product launches this week

Nubia Red Magic 3S
The Nubia Red Magic 3s is an Android gaming phone which comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, UFS 3.0 fast storage system, 5000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging, 90 Hz display and is capable of 8K video recording.
The phone comes in two memory and storage variants with 6GB/128 GB version priced at Rs. 35,999 and the 12GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs. 47,999.
Nokia 110
The latest addition to the list of feature phones is the Nokia 110 which is priced at Rs 1,599. It comes with physical keypad, inbuilt camera, FM radio and a flashlight. The Nokia 110 is available in Ocean Blue, Black and Pink.
Sigma fp
One of the world’s smallest and lightest mirrorless camera with full-frame image sensor, the Sigma fp has been launched in India. It sports a back-illuminated 35mm full-frame Bayer sensor with 24.6 effective megapixels supports video production with 12-bit CinemaDNG external recording and 4K UHD/24fps recording. The camera is available for Rs. 215,000 (body only) and Rs. 250,000 with Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN lens.
ZOOOK Rocker Thunder XL
ZOOOK Rocker Thunder XL is a bluetooth party speaker with karaoke. This 50 WATT speaker comes with built-in amplifier and DJ lights. For connectivity, the speaker comes with blue tooth V 4.2 connectivity, on-board USB reader, and TF card slot to play MP3 music files or Aux. It can offer 6 hours of music playback on full charge and is priced at Rs. 4,999
