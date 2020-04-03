5G iPhones can still arrive on schedule: Foxconn

Taipei: Taiwan-based electronics contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd or Foxconn has reportedly said that the production of the 5G iPhones is likely to start on schedule for the fall launch of the new handsets.

Foxconn had to close its factories for a month due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but has already resumed normal operations, reports GSMArena.

The upcoming iPhone 12 is rumoured to have new colour and screen size options, as well as 5G support.

According to Alex Yang, investor relations chief at Foxconn, the company is working with Apple's engineers to make up for lost time. However, he cautioned that "if there is a further delay in the next few weeks, months, then you probably have to reconsider launching time. It is still possible".

The introduction of 5G iPhones later this year would serve as a catalyst that can accelerate Apple iPhone growth in the financial year 2021, a Morgan Stanley report said recently.

The Cupertino- based tech giant is rumored to introduce four high-end iPhone 12 models with notched OLED displays and 5G support in the fall, including a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch model.

Additionally, some or all of the models are expected to gain a LiDAR scanner for augmented reality.