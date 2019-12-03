5 Reasons why you need to switch to an Android TV

Today, with the growing number of improvements in TV technology, smart television sets are the norm. As an ardent user, a smart TV’s built-in OS will be a top priority for you when selecting one. Among the many platforms available, Android TVs hold a unique place, primarily because they allow you to move from smartphone to the big screen without needing to make major adjustments. Android TV is a smart TV OS designed by Google that you can use to discover and stream content, run apps, conduct voice searches, and enjoy phone-to-TV casting with ease.

To understand more, here are 5 reasons that make Android TVs hugely popular and why you should consider buying one.

Android TVs are easy to operate

Android is a widely used smartphone platform in the country and an Android TV’s interface places you in a familiar environment from the word go. Its simple layout puts you on the path to quick content discovery, and you can navigate through different apps, stream videos and change TV settings without much ado. Android TVs also facilitate multitasking and so, you can listen to the news or listen to your favourite music while browsing channels.

You enjoy compatibility with other Android devices

Android-based smart television sets are compatible with other Android devices. This amazing functionality lets you synchronise smartphones and tablets you own with your TV seamlessly. What’s more, you can stream content like photos, music and videos from other devices on to your TV via built-in Chromecast. Further, you can convert your Android phone into a remote to access and navigate content on your Android TV. All you need to do is visit Google’s Play Store and download the Android TV Remote Control app to do so.

Android TVs feature built-in Google Assistant

Scanning for the latest Netflix series or browsing through a long list of music tracks can become cumbersome, but you can seek help from the Google Assistant and save time. You can get access to content by just speaking a few commands. All you need to do is say the name of the movie/show you are looking for and Google Assistant takes care of the rest. You can also use this feature to know the weather forecast, or even to know the distance from one place to another.

You get access to a wide range of apps

Content availability is a key benefit of Android TV. With it you can access almost the entire gamut of Android apps that you run on your phone. From YouTube and Amazon Prime to Spotify and your favourite gaming apps, you get access to a wealth of content straight from the Google Play Store. Further, you also get access to manufacturer-specific apps. For instance, if you purchase a Sony LED TV you can use the Sony Select feature to view content made available for your Sony TV.

You can control devices at home via your TV

Android TV and Google Assistant are a powerful combination. By giving a simple voice command like, “Dim the lights” or “Turn on the AC”, you can control devices at home effortlessly. Simply press the mic button on your remote or say, “Ok Google” to get started.

