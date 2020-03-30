45% of Indians do not back up their data, files: Survey

New Delhi: Nearly half of Indians do not back up because they think their data or files are not important enough and most of those who back up their data, do it once a month, a survey said on Monday.

Other reasons cited by the respondents for not backing up their data included not knowing how to do it, not having time and forgetting about it, according to the survey by cybersecurity company Avast.

"It could be that many aren't aware they are backing up, as it could be happening automatically, in the background, however, others really might not be backing up at all, thinking it is not worth it," Luis Corrons, Security Evangelist at Avast, said in a statement.