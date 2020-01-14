Here's how you can pin important chats to the top on WhatsApp

One of the most popular messaging apps in the world, WhatsApp sees an estimated 65 billion messages daily, and has over 1.5 billion users.

And whether you're an occasional text-er or that person who receives hundreds of messages daily, some chats are more important than others.

In such a case, it would perhaps be easier to pin the most important chats to the top, so that you can access them easily upon opening WhatsApp. All that hassle of scrolling endlessly, or typing in the search bar - simply gone!

You can pin both personal and group chats, but only three chats can be pinned at a time.

The process is quite simple:

If you're an Android user, simply long press upon the chat that you wish to pin. When you do that, a pin icon will pop up on the top bar. Simply tap on that icon to pin the chat.

iOS users on the other hand, have to right swipe their chosen chat to get the same option. It will appear next to the 'mark as unread' option.

In order to unpin a chat, follow the same procedure.

Keep in mind that if you pin one or more chat's the other conversations will automatically move down. Thus, the last conversation you had will no longer be at the top.