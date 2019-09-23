Asus ROG Phone 2: Next-generation gaming phone launched in India at price of Rs 37,999

The gaming phone segment in India is heating up. The latest entrant is the second generation of Asus’ ROG series of high-end smartphones. The Asus ROG 2 is launched today at a starting price of Rs 37,999 and promises better performance over its predecessor. It is available in two variants – the base version comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage space, while the top-end version (priced at Rs 59,999) comes packed with 12GB of RAM and a massive 512GB of storage space. The base variant will retail from September 30 on Flipkart.

Specifications:

The Asus ROG Phone 2 rocks a Snapdragon 855+ chipset that runs Android Pie layered with ROG UI. Built for high-end gaming, the Asus ROG Phone 2 has a big 6.59-inch full HD AMOLED (1080x2340 pixels) display, with the highlight being the 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is well-protected against rough use too with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 doing the needful. Unlocking the phone is done through an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As far as camera is concerned, the Asus ROG Phone 2 has a twin-camera setup with the primary being a 48-megapixel shooter that is complemented by a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera offering a 125-degree field of view. For the selfie enthusiast, there is a 24-megapixel front camera.

As mentioned earlier, the Asus ROG Phone 2 gets its blazing performance from the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, though that is not all, the smooth and seamless operation is also due to the presence of LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.0 internal storage.

Extended periods of gaming are possible thanks to an enormous 6,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. The base model will be shipped with a 10W charger, while the higher version will have a 30W ROG charger included in the box.

Features:

Asus ROG Phone 2 promises a good sound experience as well, thanks to its dual front-facing stereo speakers supporting DTS: X Ultra. The ROG Phone 2 is capable of providing console-like gaming experience with Air Trigger 2 functionality.

Accessories:

There are lots of accessories that can be attached to the Asus ROG Phone 2 to enhance its user experience. The TwinView Dock can be bought for Rs 19,999. Those opting for the ROG Kunai Gamepad will have to shell out Rs 9,999, and an additional Rs 12,999 is enough to get you the Mobile Desktop station. The base variant will only be shipped with a 10W Quick Charge 4.0 charger, but those who want, can pay Rs 1,999 for the ROG 30W charger to juice up their battery faster. Both, the base and the top variant will have Aero Case cover with the package, but the more expensive variant will have the AeroActive Cooler as well.