Pre-order date for Apple iphone 11 revealed in India, price starts Rs 64,900 onwards

New Delhi: Apple enthusiasts will be able to get their hands on the latest line-up of iPhones -- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max -- priced Rs 64,900 onwards from September 27. Ahead of the official launch, Flipkart has revealed it will start taking pre-orders for the new iPhones starting September 20

The Cupertino-based tech giant has also revised prices of its older generation iPhone models in India with the iPhone 7 (32GB variant) now available at Rs 29,900. "iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the most powerful and advanced smartphones we have ever made.

They are packed with sophisticated technology that pros can count on to get their work done, and for anyone who wants the best device made, even if they are not a pro," Apple Senior Vice-President (Worldwide Marketing) Phil Schiller had said.

iPhone 11 -- the base model -- will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants priced at Rs 64,900 onwards. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB variants starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.