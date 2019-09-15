Tech Talk: The three musketeers-The Pro, The X and the Spark

Vivo Z1x

Vivo adds a new device to the Z1 range, the Z1x. The phone comes with a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 712, triple rear cameras and an in-display fingerprint sensor. This gaming focused phone houses a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel rear camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel camera for portrait shots. There is a 32-megapixel camera on the front. It packs a 4500mAh battery and comes with a 22.5w fast charging out of the box. Vivo Z1x is priced at Rs. 16,990 for the 6GB RAM/64GB variant and the 6GB RAM/128GB version costs Rs. 18,990.