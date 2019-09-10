Apple Event 2019: Apple to launch iPhone 11 today at 10.30 pm IST, where to watch live; all you need to know

A big day for Apple iPhone fans, as the countdown to Apple event for new iPhone 11 launch has begun. Apple is going to unveil its next-gen iPhones at an event in Cupertino today i.e. September 10. For people in India, the event will begin tomorrow at 10.30 pm IST.

This is the most-anticipated event in the world of technology and Apple fans worldwide today would witness the next generation of iPhones, top-of-the-line Apple Watch models, and ramped up services like Apple TV+. According to NDTV's Gadget360.com, set for its unveiling at the Steve Jobs Theatre at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, iPhone 11 or XI is likely to be opened for pre-orders on September 13 and be available in-store on September 20 globally. The India availability is generally within a few weeks of the global launch date. Apple traditionally launches the new iPhones on Tuesday, starts pre-orders on Friday, and begins delivering the devices a week later. This year, the company will launch three models on expected lines.

When and Where to Watch?

The Apple event will begin at 10:00 AM PDT (10.30 PM IST) and will be live-streamed from its California headquarters. It will be broadcast live on YouTube from the official handle of Apple. It may also be streamed on Twitter similar to last year’s event.

Alternatively, the launch event can also be streamed on the company’s website, accessed through Apple’s Safari browser on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch (iOS 10+) or even on Mac desktop computer. Further, Apple TV users can watch the launch on the Apple Events channel.

What to expect: iPhone 11 series, Apple Watch, 16-inch MacBook Pro

iPhones:

The company is expected to announce its three new iPhone models. A leak on MyDrivers a few days ago suggested that none of the new iPhones will apparently feature Touch ID. And as per the leak, these iPhones will be called the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max.

The new iPhone series is expected to have the first-ever triple rear camera setup. It will also have the OLED display that is already used in Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10. Moreover, reports also suggest that the upcoming models will be equipped with a reverse wireless charging feature. Further, there are likely to be several internal upgrades including a bigger battery.

Doing away with their original 5-watt charger, the new iPhones are expected to come with a USB Type-C charger and a lightning to USB Type-C cable that will ensure twice-as-fast charging time. The official price of the new iPhone in India will be announced at the time of the launch. However, if reports are to be believed, the iPhone 11 Pro is expected to be priced at $999 (Rs 71.860), iPhone 11 Pro Max may cost $1,099 (Rs 79,050), while the iPhone 11 is likely to be priced at $749 (Rs 53,880), becoming the most affordable of the lot.

iOS 13:

With the launch of iPhone 11, the Apple operating system will roll out its final version, i.e., iOS 13 with features like the Dark Mode and Apple sign-in during WWDC 2019. The new operating system on iPhones is loaded with India-specific features like the Indian-English accent for virtual assistant Siri that would now speak in a more natural and expressive way - in both male and female voices. The users would be able to access content drawn from Indian languages in a seamless conversational style. According to the iPhone maker, iOS 13 would reduce app download sizes by up to 50 percent and make app updates over 60 percent smaller, resulting in apps launching up to twice as fast.

16-inch MacBook Pro:

According to Firstpost, Apple will also launch 16-inch MacBook Pro. The 16-inch MacBook Pro has been in the pipeline for sometime now. Apple was expected to announce it this year and while the iPhone event is not the ideal place to launch the product, we expect the company to address the laptop at the very least.