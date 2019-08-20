Samsung begins pre-orders for Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+; prices start from Rs 69,990

Now, one can place pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones ahead of its official availability.

According to News18.com, the pre-booking goes on till August 22, and Samsung says they will start delivering the pre-orders to customers from August 23, which is the same time as the global availability of the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones. The Samsung has priced the Galaxy Note 10 at Rs 69,999 while the Galaxy Note 10+ prices start at Rs 79,999. One can avail many pre-booking offers at select retail outlets as well as the Samsung online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and Tata CLiQ.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price in India is set at Rs. 69,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 79,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage. The 12GB + 512GB model will retail at Rs. 89,999. The phones will be offered in Aura Black, Aura Glow, and Aura White colour variants.

As part of the pre-booking offers, the consumers can buy the Galaxy Buds at Rs. 4,999 instead of their regular price of Rs. 9,999. Alternatively, the buyers will also be eligible to buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active at Rs. 9,999, down from its existing retail price of Rs. 19,990. Other pre-booking offers include cashback of Rs. 6,000 when using HDFC Bank credit cards at retail outlets and Samsung Online Store. Same cashback is available by using ICICI Bank credit or debit cards at Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Tata Cliq.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 runs Android 9.0 Pie with the company's One UI on top. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage that isn't expandable. It packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Infinity-O Display with a Dynamic AMOLED panel. The phone is powered by octa-core Exynos 9825.

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy Note 10, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor that is joined by wide-angle (77 degrees) lens with a variable aperture (f/1.5-f/2.4) as well as optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, features a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) Infinity-O Display. It comes with 12GB of RAM, with two storage options - 256GB and 512GB - both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy Note 10+ has nearly the same setup as Galaxy Note 10 - with the added DepthVision Camera. Other specifications of the phone are same as the Galaxy Note 10.