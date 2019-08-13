OPPO Announces Discounts on F11 Pro and F11 This Independence Day

For other users purchasing smartphones from the offline stores, Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financials, Home Credit and HDFC bank have a zero down payment facility.Supported by OPPO's powerful camera technology, F11 Pro and F11 are equipped with the most advanced camera system and features an ultra-high standard 48MP+5MP dual camera system, F1.79 aperture and 1/2.25-inch image sensors to capture more light in the images.

The smartphone is also powered by Ultra Night Mode and Dazzle Color Mode, which is OPPO's system-level optimization solution specially designed for smartphone photography. Furthermore, OPPO has also come up with some unique offers on their other smartphones such as the A9 and A5s 3GB. Smartphone Selling Price Discount Offer OPPO A9 INR 15,490 Zero down payment on Bajaj Finserv and IDFC first bank and HDB Financials OPPO A5s (3GB) INR 9,990Zero down payment on HDB financials and HDFC bank About OPPO

Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers superior experience of digital life through Internet-optimized products that offer best in class services. The brand started the era of Selfie beautification and has set itself apart by introducing the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. With more than 200 million consumers, OPPO's business has covered 40 countries and regions with 400,000 stores and has 4 R&D centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience young people around the world. In 2018, with the launch of Find X, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today.

In addition to this, OPPO recently introduced SuperVOOC flash charging technology with the launch of R17 PRO and strengthened its commitment to India by setting up an R&D center in Hyderabad with a focus on enhancing the smartphone ecosystem in India.