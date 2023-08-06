'Zuck v Musk Fight To Be Live-Streamed On 𝕏, Proceeds Will Go To Charity', Says Tesla CEO

Elon Musk Says Fight With Zuckerberg Will be Live Streamed On X |

Tesla CEO and owner of X corp. Elon Musk on Sunday (August 6) announced on social media platform that his fight with Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on social media platform X (previously known as Twitter).

He tweeted, "Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in another post, Musk provided an insight about his preparation for the fight where he tweeted, "Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)