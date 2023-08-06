 'Zuck v Musk Fight To Be Live-Streamed On 𝕏, Proceeds Will Go To Charity', Says Tesla CEO
The much anticipated fight is bound to generate great interest as titans of social media platforms have been locked in a virtual battle already.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Tesla CEO and owner of X corp. Elon Musk on Sunday (August 6) announced on social media platform that his fight with Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on social media platform X (previously known as Twitter).

He tweeted, "Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans."

Earlier in another post, Musk provided an insight about his preparation for the fight where he tweeted, "Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work."

