YouTube Unveils Recap 2025: Here's How You Can Check Your Viewing Highlights This Year

Its December, which means its time to recap and rewind. The annual trend of online services sharing your yearsly viewing or shopping habbits have begun. Google is spearheading this with its YouTube Recap 2025 feature. As the name suggests, this feature is offering users a personalised breakdown of their viewing activity throughout the year, much like Spotify's year-end Wrapped summaries. It is currently rolling out to users in North America, with plans for global availability later this week.

YouTube describes Recap as a way to reflect on 'interests, deep dives, and moments you explored this year, based on your watch history.' The feature generates up to 12 customisable cards that spotlight a user's top creators, most-watched channels, and evolving viewing preferences, such as shifts in topics or genres over time. For those who frequently engage with music content, it also includes sections on top artists and songs of 2025.

The standout element is the assignment of a 'personality type' based on viewing patterns. Common archetypes include 'Sunshiner' for uplifting content enthusiasts, 'Wonder Seeker' for exploratory watchers, and 'Connector' for community-focused viewers, while rarer ones like 'Philosopher' and 'Dreamer' cater to more introspective or imaginative habits. YouTube officials note that these profiles are designed to provide a fun, insightful mirror to users' digital footprints without delving into sensitive data.

The initiative comes amid growing demand for reflective tools on streaming platforms, as users seek digestible overviews of their consumption in an era of algorithm-driven recommendations. While YouTube has not disclosed exact user eligibility criteria beyond requiring a signed-in account, the feature is expected to reach most active viewers as the rollout expands.

How to access your YouTube Recap 2025:

Once it starts rolling out to all users, you can view your Recap 2025 summary through the following steps:

1. Open the YouTube app on your Android or iOS device, or visit youtube.com on a desktop browser.

2. Ensure you are signed in to your Google account.

3. Navigate to the homepage and select the 'You' tab located in the bottom navigation bar (on mobile) or sidebar (on desktop).

4. Look for a prominent banner below your profile information that reads 'Your Recap is here' and tap it to load the summary.

5. If the banner does not appear yet due to phased rollout, access it directly via the web at youtube.com/Recap.

Once loaded, users can scroll through the cards, share elements on social media, or download a visual summary for personal keepsakes. YouTube indicates that the feature will remain accessible year-round, allowing for periodic revisits to past recaps.