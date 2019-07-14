Your voice is the window to your mental health

New Delhi: India has an estimated 56 million people suffering from depression and 38 million from anxiety disorders, according to a recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

To help identify depression early, scientists have now enhanced a technology that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to sift through sound of your voice to gauge whether you are depressed or not. Computing science researchers from University of Alberta in Canada have improved technology for identifying depression through vocal cues. A realistic scenario is to have people use an app that will collect voice samples as they speak naturally.

“The app, running on the user’s phone, will recognize and track indicators of mood, such as depression, over time. Much like you have a step counter on your phone, you could have a depression indicator based on your voice as you use the phone,” said Stroulia.