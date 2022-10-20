Xiaomi to unveil Redmi Note 12 this month

Xiaomi to unveil Redmi Note 12 in October | Twitter

After multiple Redmi Note, 11 releases Xiaomi is ready to move on to Redmi Note 12. They announced the launch through their Weibo account on Thursday.

Redmi on Thursday announced on its Weibo handle that the company will unveil Redmi Note 12 this month in China. The company has claimed that Note 12 will be equipped with two new technologies but they did not share details regarding the new technologies. They mentioned that one of these technologies will be the first in the world.

It is expected that the company will confirm the launch date and other details in the next few days. According to reports, the series will include Note 12, Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro+ and a new model Redmi Note 12 Pro Ultra. Not much is known about the Redmi Note 12 Pro Ultra but it is said that Note 12, Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+ will support 67W, 120W and 210W charging.

If reports are to be believed then Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro+ will feature the latest Mediatek chipset, Dimensity 1080 chipset that was announced earlier this month. The line up will also include features like AMOLED display, 5,000mAh and a 50-megapixel main camera.

One of the reasons for The October-end release for the Redmi Note 12 series is the Double 11 (November 11) shopping festival in China. In the past year, Xiaomi had announced around 18 different Redmi Note 11 smartphones and now the company is ready to move on to Redmi Note 12.

Redmi Note 12 can be expected to land in the markets outside China in the First quarter of 2023.