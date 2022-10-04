Wow! Momo sets up 3 stores in Metaverse

Wow! Momo now on Metaverse | Wow! Momo Facebook

Tiger Global-backed Wow! Momo, a quick service restaurant (QSR) chain, has launched all its three brands in Metaverse. Wow! Momo, Wow! China and Wow! Chicken are on a new Metaverse platform called ‘festemverse’ curated to celebrate all the festivals of the country around the year.

The service is currently only available for Android users and it would be extended to iOS users before Diwali. To access the store users need to download Festemverse from Android Play Store or Apple App Store.

The brand is planning to start trading from the Metaverse store by Dhanteras and convert their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and redeem them at Wow’s physical outlets. This means that if a user purchases on Metaverse they can redeem it in a physical store as well.

Wow! Momo was launched in 2008 and currently has over 490 stores in 23 cities. Last month the company raised INR 125 Crore at a staggering valuation of INR 2125 Crores. The company now plans to enter over 100 cities.