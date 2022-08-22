Wipro chairman Rishad Premji says moonlighting is cheating; know what moonlighting is and its pros and cons

Earlier this month, popular online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy introduced the "moonlighting policy" to let their employees take second jobs. The company said that moonlighting should be done after work hours or at weekends. Wipro chairman Rishad Premji called it "cheating" two weeks later.

When Swiggy introduced moonlighting, it said that people in India gained new talents and interests during the COVID-19 lockdown, which may serve as a new source of income for families. The company also offers a permanent work-from-anywhere policy for most of its roles.

Commenting on the moonlighting trend that is hitting the tech industry, Premji tweeted, “There is a lot of chatter about people moonlighting in the tech industry. This is cheating - plain and simple.”

The reason why Premiji could be because there have been instances of cheating in the IT industry due to moonlighting. Recently, an employee of a certain company was caught working for seven companies simultaneously. Lately, IT companies have encountered productivity and revenue challenges due to full-time employees' taking up additional jobs for extra income.

In a podcast episode with the Economic Times, Swiggy human resource (HR) head said, "Moonlighting came more from what we believe will be the future of work, and less about research or data. People with skills will have opportunities to do side gigs, or what they call the side hustle. So why not normalise it?”

What is moonlighting?

Moonlighting is having a second job in addition to a regular full-time job. In other words, a moonlighting employee can have one full-time job and a part-time job.

Pros and Cons of moonlighting

Moonlighting can allow employees to earn extra money through side gigs. It can help employees develop new skills, which can even be applied to their full-time job. Someone managing two jobs is considered a hard-working and motivated individual, which can be an asset to any company. A moonlighting employee can have a larger network, which can be beneficial to the main employer.

Moonlighting can cause a person to lose focus on the main job and thereby lead to performance-related issues. It can lead to a conflict of interest in both jobs. If there is no major need for a second job, it may rob an individual’s valuable time that he may spend with family or friends. It can also impact the health of an individual as he becomes too focused on his multiple jobs.

Can moonlighting really work?

For moonlighting to work smoothly, it is advisable to get a second job that is unrelated to the main job. One should also go through the moonlighting policies of the company before taking a second job.

