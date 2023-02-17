e-Paper Get App
Why is Disney + Hotstar down? This is what the internet suggests could have caused the outage

A Twitter user suggested that the reason behind the outage could be an expired domain name of Hotstar.com

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Were you trying to watch the IND vs AUS second Test live from Delhi and things failed due to Disney + Hotstar facing an outage? The error resulted in not just memes but also people trying to understand what might have led to the outage, that too on such a peak day.

The second Test started earlier this Friday at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi. However, those witnessing the match via Disney + Hotstar were disappointed. According to a tweet, the outage was a result of Hotstar failing to renew their domain.

"LOL, no wonder the entire #Hotstar website is down - their domain expired and they've just renewed it a while ago 😂 Someone is gonna get 🔥 for this #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS (sic)," wrote the Twitter user while taking to the microblogging platform.

However, there is no clear information from the OTT platform on the error.

