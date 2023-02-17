Why is Disney + Hotstar down? This is what the internet suggests could have caused the outage

Were you trying to watch the IND vs AUS second Test live from Delhi and things failed due to Disney + Hotstar facing an outage? The error resulted in not just memes but also people trying to understand what might have led to the outage, that too on such a peak day.

The second Test started earlier this Friday at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi. However, those witnessing the match via Disney + Hotstar were disappointed. According to a tweet, the outage was a result of Hotstar failing to renew their domain.

"LOL, no wonder the entire #Hotstar website is down - their domain expired and they've just renewed it a while ago 😂 Someone is gonna get 🔥 for this #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS (sic)," wrote the Twitter user while taking to the microblogging platform.

LOL, no wonder the entire #Hotstar website is down - their domain expired and they've just renewed it a while ago 😂 Someone is gonna get 🔥 for this #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/keGy4UlIEb — Atul Karmarkar (@atulkarmarkar) February 17, 2023

However, there is no clear information from the OTT platform on the error.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)