 WhatsApp Working On New Anti-Spam Feature, Monthly Message Limits to Curb Business & Stranger Spam
The new feature is dubbed 'Messaging Capping' in some circles, and it is reported to track every message sent to recipients outside a user's saved contacts.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
WhatsApp | File Image

WhatsApp is testing an anti-spam feature that could dramatically reduce unwanted messages from businesses and unknown contacts. The Meta-owned messaging giant, which boasts over 2 billion users worldwide, is experimenting with monthly limits on outbound messages to non-contacts who don't reply, aiming to tackle the flood of promotional spam that's plagued the platform for years.

According to TechCrunch, the new system, dubbed 'Messaging Capping' in some circles, will track every message sent to recipients outside a user's saved contacts. If no response comes back, each dispatch counts toward a personal monthly quota. For instance, firing off three unanswered messages to a stranger would eat up three slots from the sender's allowance. As users or businesses near their cap, they'll receive an on-screen warning, and once exceeded, further sends to new non-contacts could be temporarily blocked.

With scam messages evolving into sophisticated phishing traps, regulators in markets like India and Brazil are cracking down on platforms for failing to stem the tide. By forcing senders to prioritise engagement over volume, WhatsApp hopes to foster "genuine connections," as one report puts it, while giving users breathing room in their notifications.

