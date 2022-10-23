e-Paper Get App
WhatsApp will soon allow users to create and send Avatars

Users can set up digital versions of themselves, send it in chats, set it up as a profile picture and use it during video calls.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
WhatsApp will soon allow users to create and send Avatars | Photo: Pexels
After previous reports, WhatsApp has rolled out customised 'Avatars' to some beta testers. The feature will allow users to set up digital versions of themselves and maybe even use it during video calls. According to WABetaInfo, after creating an avatar the Meta-owned messaging platform will immediately create a new sticker pack for users to share them on chat.

After creating an avatar WhatsApp will allow users to set it as their profile picture. The feature is expected to be rolled out soon for everyone to use.

The report by WABetaInfo says that the users might be experiencing a few minor glitches as it is a new feature released by WhatsApp.

For users having WhatsApp beta you can go to your settings and check if you have a new section called 'Avatar'. If you can access this section then you have the feature and can start creating your avatar. If not then you can wait for the next update.

Recently the company has released multiple features that include the ability to add up to 1,024 participants in a group, blocking screen-shot of view-once messages, links to connect groups, speed up voice notes and so many more.

