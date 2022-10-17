WhatsApp to roll out multiple new features soon | Unsplash

WhatsApp has been testing multiple new features to enhance the user experience on the platform. The features that are already in testing are sharing documents with captions, restricting screenshots for 'view once' media, increasing the current group chat participants limit and more.

WhatsApp is also working on the WhatsApp Premium feature for WhatsApp business users to offer premium features on select plans.

Edit messages after sending

Meta's messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly testing the edit feature which allows users to edit messages within a specified time frame. When a user edits a message an additional tag will be displayed at the bottom of the edited message indicating when the message was last edited. This will help users to check typos and wrong information that has been sent.

Read more: WhatsApp may soon allow users to edit messages after sending them

WhatsApp group participants limit to 1024

WhatsApp group chat will soon allow users to add up to 1024 members. Currently, the option is still under testing and is only available on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. The stable version can be expected to be rolled out soon.

Read more: WhatsApp group chats to soon allow 1024 participants

Document sharing with caption

The messaging app will soon allow its users to send their documents with captions just like they can share their videos, photos and GIFs with captions. This feature will also enable users to search for documents using the search option.

Screenshot blocking for view once media

The Meta-owned messaging app is reportedly blocking screenshots for ‘View Once’ images and videos. The updated feature will also block users from screen recording these messages. Once the feature is enabled a toast will show up but, even if a third-party extension is used to bypass the security policy, the image will always be black.

Read more: WhatsApp rolls out screen blocking feature for 'view ocne' media

WhatsApp Premium Subscription

WhatsApp is soon to roll out a new Premium subscription plan for WhatsApp businesses. Businesses can use this feature to get access to advanced paid features for better reach and improvements when linking new devices. This feature will only be available to select business accounts and can be enabled by them by going to WhatsApp Settings.