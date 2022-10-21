WhatsApp to roll out feature to automatically mute large group chats /Representative Image | Photo Credit: Twitter

Two weeks ago WhatsApp started beta testing a feature to enable 1024 participants to join groups and now the Meta owned company is testing a feature to automatically mute large groups. According to WABetaInfo, this feature is to help immediately reduce notification in the future.

Once the users join a group with more than 512 members, the group will automatically be muted. The users will receive a message that says, "This group has over 256 participants and was automatically muted to help reduce notifications." Users will have the option to unmute and receive notification, but this new feature will definitely help save time.

But the details are yet not clear as it is still under development. If WhatsApp automatically mutes large groups when a user joins a large group or the change will take effect only when the group has 512 participants is yet to be clarified.

This feature is currently available to some beta testers.

WhatsApp is also testing more features like setting up an avatar on Android and blocking screenshots of view-once messages.