WhatsApp is back! Partially restored after 2 hours of global outage; technically glitches continue

WhatsApp partially restored after 2 hours of global outage | ANI

After approximately 2 hours of global outage WhatsApp services are getting restored. WhatsApp has been partially restored in some cities in India.

More than two billion users globally were affected by this outage. Users were not able to send messages, make calls or complete payments.

Users from UK, the United Arab Emirate, Germay and Hong Kong have reported issues with WhatsApp. In India users from Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow reported the outage. However, as per a few users the glitches continue.

Servers down since 12:30 pm

The server was reportedly down since approximately 12:30 pm IST. As per Downdetector website users started reporting issues at 12.07 pm and they peaked approximately 12.51 pm. The reason for the outage is still unkown.

Meta's response

Meta spokesperson in a statement said, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."

Not the first time

But this isn’t the first time that the platform has let down netizens, as it had suffered an outrage last year in October, along with other Meta entities Facebook and Instagram. Back then people weren’t able to send or receive messages on WhatsApp for six hours.

Loss of over $8 billion during previous outage

Every hour that the company is offline, the company loses $222,000 and the previous six hour outage cost Mark Zuckerberg more than $8 billion. The previous outage had resulted in 5 per cent drop in Meta's stock price, which led to the massive loss of wealth. In addition to that cybersecurity watchdog Netblocks pointed out that the global economy lost $160 million because of the blackout.

That outage had taken place hours after a whistleblower and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen revealed that Zuckerberg didn't act against misinformation, despite being aware of it.