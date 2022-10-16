WhatsApp may soon allow users to edit messages after sending them

WhatsApp users will be able to edit messages within 15 minutes of sending a message. | Photo: Representative Image

Meta's messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly testing the edit feature which allows users to edit messages within a specified time frame. This feature is similar to that of Twitter's edit button that allows users to edit Tweets once they have been sent out, but at the moment only three countries have this feature.

How will the WhatsApp edit feature work?

When a user edits a message an additional tag will be displayed at the bottom of the edited message indicating when the message was last edited, reported WABetaInfo. After a message is sent the messaging app will give its users only 15 minutes to edit a message. This will help users to check typos and wrong information that has been sent. This is in addition to the feature that allows users to delete messages that users have sent.

The report also claims that the messaging platform might not be able to edit a message if the recipient isn't online during the edit window.

The feature is currently in the development phase and will not immediately be available to the users.

Apart from this the other features that WhatsApp is testing include increasing the group limit to 1024 members and blocking screenshots of one time visible media. The company is also planning to introduce a subscription plan for businesses. This feature will most likely not be rolled out to standard accounts.