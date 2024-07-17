WhatsApp launches 'favorites' option. Here's what it will do

WhatsApp | Photo: Pexels

WhatsApp, the most popular messaging app in the whole world, is coming with a solution to make it easier for you to quickly stay in touch with people who matter the most to you. The app is introducing a 'favorites' option which will help you declutter the barrage of messages coming your way from people not in your immediate circle. WhatsApp has begun launch of this option on Wednesday (July 16). The platform said on its blog that the option will be available to all WhatsApp users in coming weeks.

What will the 'favorites' option do?

When you'll add chats to 'favorites', they will be grouped together but distinct from other chats that haven't been added to this list.

How to access 'favorites' list in WhatsApp?

As per the WhatsApp Blog, the 'favorites' option will be displayed above calls icon. It will also be as a filter for chats. Additionally, a call to people whose chats have been added to 'favorites' will also be easier to initiate.

How to add chats to 'favorites' on WhatsApp?

The 'favorites' filter will be visible on the chats screen. User can tap on it and them select the groups or individual contacts they wish to include in favorites list.

From the 'Calls' tabs, users will be able to tap on 'Add favorite' and then include groups or people.

Favorites can also be managed through Settings,

Settings > Favorites > Add to Favorites

WhatsApp has been unrolling major new functions lately. Recently, Meta launched Meta AI and integrated it with WhatsApp. Users can use the optional AI chatbot to obtain answers to their questions, to learn something or even to come up with new ideas. On WhatsApp, users have the option to chat with Meta AI or some other chat characters that are built inside the AI chatbot.